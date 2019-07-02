Holy moly: City says 7.5-metre deep sinkhole may be largest ever in Regina
City says it will take 3 days to fix hole
A giant sinkhole is breaking new ground for the City of Regina.
The city believes that the sinkhole, located at the intersection of Avonhurst Drive and Elphinstone Street, may be the largest ever seen locally at an estimated 7.5 metres deep.
The hole has been described alternatively as the next Capital Pointe project or the gopher hole from which the new Gainer mascot arose.
17 foot deep sink hole opens up in North <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> by this time tomorrow <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewGainer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewGainer</a> will be buried in it. <a href="https://t.co/ndxdVzoJfW">pic.twitter.com/ndxdVzoJfW</a>—@YQRGopher
Large sinkhole sounds really scary and ominous. I'm just going to try to think of it as a tiny Capital Pointe project <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> <a href="https://t.co/FjsgEhifLu">https://t.co/FjsgEhifLu</a>—@Allan_Corridor
Unusual for Regina, says city
Pat Wilson, director of water, waste and environmental services with the city, said the sinkhole is expected to take three days to repair.
"Our clay soils are part of what makes this a very, very rare occurrence. We don't typically see sinkholes or large sinkholes in Regina," said Wilson.
Water typically leaks to the surface, tipping the city off to the fact there's a problem underground.
In this case, a concrete sewer trunk line likely cracked, eroding the soil, said Wilson.
"Because it's such a large line, the soil was going out through the pipe, and therefore nothing came to the surface," she said.
The crack in the 750 mm trunk could have been leading to erosion for a long time, with the recent rains finishing off that process, she speculated. One way or the other, the earth opened up cataclysmically on Monday at about 3 p.m. CST, according to Wilson, leading to a truck's front wheel sinking into the gap.
"[It must have been very frightening for the driver of the truck and we are very grateful there was no injuries," said Wilson.
A typical repair job for a sinkhole could cost $10,000 to $12,000, but with its size and complexity this sinkhole will likely cost more, she said.
In the meantime, the city is asking people to avoid the site until repairs are done and to call if other roads look like they need attention.
"If anybody sees a place that is sagging or bulging — because it could bulge if there's water building pressure up underneath— or any place that seems unusually soft, please let us know," said Wilson.
She said the city relies on these reports, along with its own checks and maintenance.
And that's the hole story.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.