Sinkhole in Regina backyard caused by collapsed 1940s stormwater pipe

A collapsed stormwater pipe from the 1940s is the culprit responsible for a sinkhole in a Regina backyard.

The stormwater pipe is about two metres in diameter and provided storm water service from Albert Street to Winnipeg Street and from College Avenue to Victoria Avenue. The now-collapsed pipe led to the sinkhole in a backyard near the Memorial Bridge on Albert Street.

The city has sandbagged and fenced-off the area.

Now the city will put in a temporary stormwater drain for the remainder of the season and pump water from the collapsed pipe into Wascana Lake.

"This bypass system will be significant," said Kurtis Doney, the director of citizen services for the City of Regina. "It will include approximately nine large pumps that will be activated during rainstorm events and ensure that that rainwater gets to Wascana Creek."

Kurtis Doney is the acting director of citizen services for the City of Regina. Doney said the temporary solution for the collapsed pipe will cost $200,000 to $300,000. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Doney said the city will need to make a large ditch, and will likely have to remove several trees and light stands to make room for the nine large pumps.

The immense size of the collapsed pipe has hindered repairs.

"It is very tight to work in that area," said Doney. "So we will do the temporary piping here and then determine a longer-term solution which will involve extensive rerouting of the existing stormwater pipe."

The temporary bypass system will cost an estimated $200,000 to $300,000, with the money coming from the city's utility reserve fund.

With construction of the bypass system starting this week, Doney said to expect some closures on Albert Street.