Stinky sinkhole appears in Regina's west end
Who needs the equinox to tell you when spring begins, when you can have a sinkhole?
The hole is at the intersection of McCarthy and Brunskill Place
Construction crews were working at the scene Saturday, along with some machinery. The hole is around five feet wide and around 20 feet deep.
CBC has reached out to the city for more information on the estimated repair timeline and the cause.
With files from Matt Duguid
