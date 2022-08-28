Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Sinkhole near Diefenbaker Bridge in Prince Albert prompts safety warning

Early Sunday morning Prince Albert Police reported a sinkhole opened up on the south side of the Diefenbaker Bridge.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area on south side of Diefenbaker Bridge

A dark photo of a police cruiser parked near lit roadway with sinkhole near turning lane
A large sinkhole on the south side of Diefenbaker Bridge has prompted Prince Albert Police to warn the public to avoid the section. (Prince Albert Police)

Prince Albert Police are warning the public to avoid a large sinkhole which has opened up on the south side of Diefenbaker Bridge. 

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police posted a tweet warning of a large sinkhole that had developed near the turning lane on 12th Street West that leads onto Highway 3 and across the Diefenbaker Bridge. 

At the time of the report, police were in the area "to ensure safety."

"Please drive with caution and avoid the area if possible," the tweet read.

