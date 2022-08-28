Sinkhole near Diefenbaker Bridge in Prince Albert prompts safety warning
Police ask drivers to avoid the area on south side of Diefenbaker Bridge
Prince Albert Police are warning the public to avoid a large sinkhole which has opened up on the south side of Diefenbaker Bridge.
Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police posted a tweet warning of a large sinkhole that had developed near the turning lane on 12th Street West that leads onto Highway 3 and across the Diefenbaker Bridge.
A large sink hole has opened up near the turning lane to enter the Diefenbaker Bridge going North. Police are in the area to ensure safety.<br><br>Please drive with caution and avoid the area if possible. <a href="https://t.co/zTE7aVLG7J">pic.twitter.com/zTE7aVLG7J</a>—@PAPOLICEca
At the time of the report, police were in the area "to ensure safety."
"Please drive with caution and avoid the area if possible," the tweet read.