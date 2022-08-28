Sinkhole near Diefenbaker Bridge in Prince Albert prompts safety warning

Prince Albert Police are warning the public to avoid a large sinkhole which has opened up on the south side of Diefenbaker Bridge.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police posted a tweet warning of a large sinkhole that had developed near the turning lane on 12th Street West that leads onto Highway 3 and across the Diefenbaker Bridge.

A large sink hole has opened up near the turning lane to enter the Diefenbaker Bridge going North. Police are in the area to ensure safety.<br><br>Please drive with caution and avoid the area if possible. <a href="https://t.co/zTE7aVLG7J">pic.twitter.com/zTE7aVLG7J</a> —@PAPOLICEca

At the time of the report, police were in the area "to ensure safety."

"Please drive with caution and avoid the area if possible," the tweet read.