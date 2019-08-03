Sinkhole closes section of Pasqua Street

City of Regina crews are working to repair a sinkhole that opened up some time before the August long weekend on Pasqua Street.

The sinkhole is located at the northeastern corner of Pasqua, near the Parliament Avenue intersection east of Lewvan Drive.

It was surrounded by barricades and covered with a wooden board Saturday morning.

The City of Regina tweeted just before 5 p.m. CST Friday that road closures would be in effect as crews repair the sewer system in the area.

Pasqua Street is closed to traffic in both directions between 25th and Parliament avenues.



No word yet on how long repairs are expected to take.