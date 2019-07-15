SIGA's casinos reported a major profit in 2018-2019

The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) is reporting that all seven of its casinos turned a profit last year, along with both casinos operated by SaskGaming.

The seven casinos operated by SIGA had profits of $82.5 million last year and revenues of $262 million. SaskGaming posted a $44.9-million profit during the same time.

Zane Hansen, SIGA's CEO, credited frequent and loyal patrons and "hard work" from organization employees for the successful year in a news release.

Half of the profits will go into the First Nations Trust, a fund distributed to bands in the province.

Twenty-five per cent of the profits go into the Saskatchewan General Revenue Fund while. The remaining 25 per cent are put into a regional Community Development Corporation, which uses the money for local initiatives.

SaskGaming's casinos are in Regina and Moose Jaw.

SIGA operates the Bear Claw Casino near Carlyle, Dakota Dunes Casino near Saskatoon, Gold Horse Casino in Lloydminster, Gold Eagle Casino in North Battleford, Living Sky Casino in Swift Current, Northern Lights Casino in Prince Albert and the Painted Hand Casino in Yorkton.