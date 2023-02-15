Regina man on long-term disability says he's 'drowning', unable to pay city bill for sidewalk-clearing bylaw

Two Regina residents say the city is being too frosty with enforcement of its new sidewalk clearing bylaw.

Changes to Regina's Clean Property Bylaw came into effect in 2022, mandating that all property owners in the city must clear their own walks and nearby sidewalks — to the edges of the sidewalk and as close to the concrete as possible — within 48 hours of a snowfall.

After a year of only giving warnings to educate the public, this is the first winter where the bylaw has been enforced.

Al Bodnarchuk said he is now stuck with a $424 snow removal charge on his property taxes that he can't afford to pay.

Bodnarchuk said he is not physically able to shovel the snow in front of his corner lot home in the Cathedral neighbourhood due to multiple health impairments.

A neighbour had signed Bodnarchuk up for a snow angels program, in which volunteers help people shovel. He was assigned someone, and they did shovel Bodnarchuk's sidewalk, but he said it wasn't good enough for the city. On Jan. 9 he received a non-compliance notice giving him 48 hours notice to further clear the sidewalk.

He said he called the city to explain his situation.

"I told them, 'I don't have money to get somebody to do this and I'm too sick to do it.' And they said, 'Well you don't have a choice. You got 48 hours notice.' They weren't interested at all," said Bodnarchuk.

Charged for snow crew

The city sent a crew to clean up the snow around Bodnarchuk's property and charged the cost to his property tax. He said he was told he can it pay off in three instalments.

Bodnarchuk said he is on long-term disability and not able to afford extra costs. He said other local businesses like his insurance company have made adjustments to help him.

Al Bodnarchuk said that after the city removed the snow, it was left piled in his yard and in the street around his truck. (Submitted by Al Bodnarchuk)

He said he is worried that he'll be cut off from using TIPPS, the city's online monthly tax payment program.

"I'm struggling so [badly]. I'm drowning. That's the only way that I can honestly say it. It's a feeling of drowning and there is no life raft," Bodnarchuk said.

"When you have to survive on a bag of potatoes for three weeks because you have no food in your fridge, that's what's the feeling of drowning."

Bodnarchuk said that he spoke to both the city and Andrew Stevens, the city councillor for his ward, and wasn't satisfied with the responses.

"I think the city should have anticipated that there will be people who would struggle with this and offer some kind of assistance. I mean the snow angels program was great, but they can't deal with the snow load we got this year," said Bodnarchuk.

The city said that the snow clearing bylaw is intended to create a more accessible city for everyone, whether on foot or using a mobility device.

If someone is not able to shovel, it suggests reaching out to family or friends, or signing up for a snow angel.

The city notes there are 11 community associations that offer volunteer-led snow angels programs.

Snow angel tried

Bodnarchuk's snow angel thought they had done an adequate job of clearing the sidewalk, according to Cathedral Area Community Association office administrator Linda Rattray.

Rattray said she was surprised and disappointed to hear that Bodnarchuk was billed for snow removal while having a snow angel.

"She felt she was shoveling a wide enough path and that she did the best job she could. It was very hard for her especially with all this heavy snow we've been having," said Rattray.

The Cathedral snow angel program is volunteer based. Rattray said this year was the first year there were more people in need than volunteers.

Rattray said that Bodnarchuk has now been given a direct line to call his snow angel if needed.

Senior asked for help, ends up with warning

Ted Jaleta said he called city councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk to see if the city could clear the snow that was left near his curb after street plowing. Instead, he ended up with a non-compliance warning.

He said the snow was making it difficult for him to safely leave his recycling and garbage bins out, and he was worried with all the warm weather that the drain beneath the snow was being blocked.

As a senior, Jaleta said he is not able to clear the massive pile of snow and ice on his own.

Even so, he said his sidewalks have a clear enough path for people to walk through, but a city bylaw enforcement officer handed him a notice of non-compliance for sidewalk snow removal on Feb. 7.

Ted Jaleta said he called his city councillor to ask someone to help clean the snow left in front of his sidewalk. (Sudmitted by Ted Jaleta)

"I was quite puzzled and that's not actually what I was expecting," Jaleta said. "This is not right."

The next day, he received a second notice of non-compliance.

Jaleta said no one has come by to clear the snow, but if he is billed on his property taxes, he plans on seeking legal advice.

"I felt not respected as a taxpayer," Jaleta said.

"I do have a right to say and bring an issue as a concerned citizen.… I expect my voice to be heard."

He said he is hoping the warning gets retracted and he gets an apology.

Councillor wants change

Coun. Andrew Stevens said that while he felt for Bodnarchuk's situation, he can't remove the charge from his bill.

Stevens said the call has made him think about what can be done to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"I'm not convinced we have adequate supports in place for residents who have a bona fide disability," said Stevens.

"If you're physically unable to actually clear the sidewalk and make it accessible for members of the public, I think what we need to consider are important resources and services to help them out."

He added that he thinks the overall bylaw might need an amendment where the city is responsible for clearing the sidewalks of main streets.

When the winter snow removal budget is before council, he said he plans to put a motion forward to revisit the bylaw.