Hilarious ways CBC Sask. listeners are telling us they are moms without saying they are moms
Moms from across the province are sharing their pictures
We asked CBC Radio One's The Morning Edition listeners to show or tell us they're a mom without saying they're a mom.
We received hundreds of submissions on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Here are some of the most popular pictures and tweets.
This is our stairs currently. <a href="https://t.co/EetRz3903b">pic.twitter.com/EetRz3903b</a>—@Skmermaid
When seasons change, the entrances in my home are treacherous. <a href="https://t.co/O89HJBfxWT">pic.twitter.com/O89HJBfxWT</a>—@glenna_mob
Free foot massage 🙄 <a href="https://t.co/dyZEnFDThM">pic.twitter.com/dyZEnFDThM</a>—@MstaytaTaylor
Tell us you're a mom without saying you're a mom on our Facebook or Twitter pages for a chance to win a $100 online gift card.
