Hilarious ways CBC Sask. listeners are telling us they are moms without saying they are moms

We asked The Morning Edition listeners to show or tell us they’re a mom without saying they’re a mom.

Michelle Grodecki sent this picture with the caption, 'That one time I thought it would be okay to relax since the kids were all busy playing.' (Submitted by Michelle Grodecki)

We asked CBC Radio One's The Morning Edition listeners to show or tell us they're a mom without saying they're a mom.

We received hundreds of submissions on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Here are some of the most popular pictures and tweets.

This mom sent in this picture of her and her son which 'pretty much sums up the highs and lows' of motherhood. (Submitted by Nikki Lang Harrison)
Abby Tollefson says her kids were 'were SO happy and it was the quietest day all month.' (Submitted by Abby Tollefson)
Carla Lopez says 'I went to the bathroom and came back to this.' (Submitted by Carla Lopez)
This mom says 'when you go to use your living/dinning/kitchen area and you have to crawl through forts first!' (Submitted by J.E. Armstrong)
Dawn Zher Bennette says she lost her wedding rings but later found them tangled up in some hair. (Submitted by Dawn Zher-Bennette)
This mom says she 'had to cut the crust off his pizza...' (Submitted by Shanda Dreger)
This mom has a little trouble with nursing her baby in peace. (Submitted by SaraLynn Siemens)

Tell us you're a mom without saying you're a mom on our Facebook or Twitter pages for a chance to win a $100 online gift card.

