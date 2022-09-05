Provincewide dangerous persons alert issued after shots fired on Witchekan Lake First Nation

Spiritwood RCMP issued an emergency alert shortly after 12:40 CT Monday after reports of shots fired on Witchekan Lake First Nation, about 165 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

There are several armed suspects at large in the area, who may be in a mid-2000s dark red Mustang, according to RCMP.

As of 1:30 p.m. CT, the dangerous persons alert has been extended provincewide as the suspects have access to a vehicle.

RCMP say they don't believe at this time that the incident at Witchekan Lake First Nation is connected to a string of fatal stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask..

RCMP are telling people in Witchekan Lake First Nation to seek immediate shelter and shelter in place, to not leave a secure location and use caution when allowing others in their homes.

They say don't approach suspicious persons or pick up hitchhikers and to report any information to police.