Police search for suspects after shots were fired into Regina home

Regina police say shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Sunday.

At around 2:30 a.m. CT, police were called to the 800 block of Garnet Street for shots being fired at a house. The sound woke the people in the house, but no one was injured. While police interviewed the victims, other officers did a search of the area but did not locate any suspects.

Regina police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.