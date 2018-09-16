Skip to Main Content
Police search for suspects after shots were fired into Regina home

Regina police say shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Sunday.

Shots fired early on Sunday morning, but did not result in any injuries

In this file photo, Regina Police investigate a shooting on Garnet Street in Regina's North Central neighbourhood. In the early hours of Sunday morning, police were called to the street to investigate a report of a firearm being discharged at a house. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Regina police say shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Sunday. 

At around 2:30 a.m. CT, police were called to the 800 block of Garnet Street for shots being fired at a house. The sound woke the people in the house, but no one was injured. While police interviewed the victims, other officers did a search of the area but did not locate any suspects.

Regina police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

