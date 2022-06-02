Shots fired from home in Cumberland House, Sask.: RCMP

RCMP are warning people in Cumberland House Cree Nation in northern Saskatchewan to stay inside and lock all doors and windows amid reports of a shooting on the reserve.

RCMP sent an alert at around 3:22 p.m. CST saying shots were fired from a home at 133 Pemmican Portage Road.

Police are asking people in the area to avoid disclosing the locations of police online and to use 911 to report emergencies or tips.

Earlier, RCMP said there was a dangerous person with a long gun on the reserve, last seen on foot wearing a black ball cap and a black jacket.

They warned drivers not to pick up any hitchhikers.