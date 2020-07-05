Shots fired at vehicle in Lloydminster, Alta.

Maidstone RCMP are looking for people who shot at a vehicle leaving a gas station on Highway 17 north of Lloydminster, Alta., Friday night.

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. and police say the shooters were not targeting a specific person.

The shots were fired from a Ford F 150, which police said was later found empty on Highway 17 headed south toward Lloydminster.

There were no injuries.

Police said that as far as they know, there was no connection between the shooter and the victims.

Maidstone RCMP said they are still searching for the suspect and that they want to remind the public to immediately report any suspicious activity on highways and roads.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Maidstone RCMP, their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers.