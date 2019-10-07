Shots fired at 2 homes with people inside in North Battleford

RCMP are asking for the public's help after two shootings in North Battleford.

Early Friday morning, police responded to shots being fired in the Riverview residential area.

RCMP believe the suspect or suspects fired toward a home with people inside at the time. No one was hurt.

The next night, police responded to another call at Walker Drive and 19th Avenue, after gunshots were heard. Eventually, the investigation led them to a home on the 1800 block of 93rd Street.

No one was injured in either case.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.