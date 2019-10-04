Shot fired through window of Regina home, police say

The Regina Police Service is investigating after someone fired at a home on Thursday night.

Police say someone shot out the rear window of a home on the 500 block of Elphinstone Street just before 10 p.m. CST.

There were people in the home at the time of the incident but no one was injured, RPS said in a news release.

Police had no description of the shooter and didn't know which way he or she headed afterward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.