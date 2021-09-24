Shot fired at Sask. RCMP vehicle on North Battleford-area reserve

Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for people who fired a gun on a First Nation in the North Battleford area, hitting a police vehicle.

It happened on Mosquito First Nation some time after 10:15 p.m. CST Tuesday.

Officers were on the reserve, located about 25 kilometres south of the city, after two people had been seen there with guns.

While they were investigating, someone in a dark blue Chevy Cruze shot at one of the police vehicles, while an officer was driving it. The gunfire hit the hood. No one was injured.

Suspects fled the scene

Police followed the car to a home on that First Nation, but the occupants fled.

The area was contained and later a search warrant was executed on that home, and the car was seized.

Police are still investigating and no arrests have been made yet.

They're asking anyone who may have seen that vehicle to contact their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.