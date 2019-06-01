Shot fired during attempted robbery in North Central

Regina police said nobody was physically injured after a gun was fired during an alleged attempted robbery Saturday morning in North Central.

Officers were dispatched to the 3200 Block of Dewdney Ave. at 10:21 a.m. CST Saturday morning.

Police blocked off numerous streets in an attempt to find the shooter.

He's described as a man in his early 20's, around 5'4" - 5'5", with a slim build, wearing a black bandana and a grey hoodie.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).