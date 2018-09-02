RCMP searching for suspect deemed risk to public safety

Battlefords RCMP are looking for a suspect who remains at large following a shooting on the Saulteaux First Nation.

Police advise that 24-year-old Jonathan Swiftwolfe is a risk to public safety and should not be approached if seen. Instead, police ask that members of the public call 911 if they see him or know where he is.

Swiftwolfe was last seen driving a dark coloured, older model Dodge Ram truck. Police say he is 5'10, 181 lbs and of a medium build. He also has a tattoo on his right upper neck.

On Saturday night, RCMP officers and EMS members responded to a home on Saulteaux First Nation were a man, also 24-years-old, had been shot. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his lower leg but was conscious and able to speak with medical staff.

According to police, Swiftwolfe was identified the person who shot the firearm and injured the man. A warrant for his arrest has been obtained and he is currently facing several firearms-related charges.

The victim was taken to Battlefords Union Hospital and later transported to Saskatoon for further treatment. He remains in stable condition in hospital.