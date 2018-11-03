Regina mother, sons come across shooting scene on Halloween night

It wasn't the kind of scare Jess Paul was expecting on Halloween night.

The Regina mother was taking her two sons, aged five and 10, trick-or-treating in their west-side neighbourhood, Dieppe.

As they walked with their neighbour's family, they noticed some sort of commotion across the street, just as they were preparing to head home.

"We knew something bad had had happened," Paul told CBC Saskatchewan's Afternoon Edition.

She could see one person lying on the lawn, a few people sitting nearby, and a police officer on the scene.

"We all kind of froze. Within moments, you could hear all the sirens."

Almost right away, there were police and emergency vehicles flooding the street.

Paul started shepherding her kids down the block, but she said they overheard two people say, "He's been shot!"

Jess Paul said she and her two sons were just about done trick-or-treating on Halloween night when they came across the scene of a shooting. (Submitted by Jess Paul)

"Of course, my young son heard this," she said, recalling that they could hear the man crying out in pain.

Police said the evening shooting on the 100 block of Dorothy Street left the man with serious injuries. The victim was taken to hospital. Police later issued a release asking the public to share any information, as no suspects had yet been located.

Paul said the neighbourhood located near the RCMP training academy is a quiet one with a "small town feel."

Mom focuses on staying calm

Coming across the unexpected shooting scene left both her and her younger son particularly shaken. But she tried to remain calm as she led her boys home.

Following the incident, Paul said she realized how important it was to talk to the kids at a level they could understand, and reassure them that they were safe.

Jess Paul says talking her children through a traumatic experience taught her how important it was to stay calm and reassuring, and focus on the good in a situation, such as the work of emergency services. (Submitted by Jess Paul)

"We talked about how it was really good there were a lot of heroes that came to the scene—in terms of the police and the ambulance. They were there to take care of everybody," she said.

Just a couple days after the Halloween fright, Paul said her children seemed to be doing better. Their school and daycare staff were also supportive once Paul and her husband made them aware of what had happened.

"The kids are pretty resilient," she said, giving a chuckle as she added, "They're handling it better than me, I think."