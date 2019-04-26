Woman seriously injured in Regina shooting says she was chased in her vehicle

A woman found by police with an apparent gunshot wound just after midnight Saturday told Regina police she had been chased by another vehicle.

Police were called to the area of Dewdney Avenue and Garnet Street for a report of aggressive driving and a possible gunshot.

Officers and paramedics found a 29-year-old woman in her vehicle with serious injuries. She was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police believe the incident may have started on Edward Street north of Dewdney, where the victim is thought to have fled in her vehicle as she was pursued by a driver.

The police service said it is not known if the victim and suspect know each other. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).