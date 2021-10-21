Man wanted on 2nd-degree murder charge after shooting in North Battleford

A warrant has been issued for Javon Moosomin's arrest. He should be considered armed and dangerous, RCMP say. (RCMP)

A 33-year-old man is dead and Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for another man accused of second-degree murder after a shooting in North Battleford.

Boyd Firingstoney of Mosquito First Nation was declared dead at the scene after officers were called to the 1200 block of 108th Street in North Battleford, near the Battlefords Union Hospital, around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, police said in a news release.

Saskatchewan RCMP's southern major crimes unit has started an investigation and an arrest warrant has been issued for Javon Moosomin, 21, who has been charged with second-degree murder, according to police.

He also faces charges on five counts of pointing a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, police said.

Moosomin should be considered armed and dangerous, RCMP said.

He is described as 5'11" and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The public is advised to not approach him but call 911 immediately if he is spotted.