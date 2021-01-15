RCMP issue warrants for two suspects in connection with Meadow Lake shooting
One person was hurt in shooting in the early morning hours of Jan. 4
Saskatchewan RCMP have issued warrants for the arrests of two men wanted in connection with a shooting that left a man seriously injured.
RCMP are looking for 33-year-old Jonathan Shane Walter Iron of Meadow Lake.
He is 6-foot-1 with a heavy build and brown eyes.
They are also looking for Christopher Michael Nolan, 20, of Meadow Lake.
Nolan is six feet tall with a slim build and brown eyes, and is known to frequent the Lloydminster and Edmonton areas.
Police say a parked vehicle was shot at several times on Cochin Avenue in Meadow Lake early on Jan. 4.
A 29-year-old male was struck once and suffered serious injuries.
Two other occupants in the vehicle were unharmed.
After the shots the vehicle began moving, struck a power pole and caught fire.
Anyone with information can call Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.