RCMP issue warrants for two suspects in connection with Meadow Lake shooting

Saskatchewan RCMP have issued warrants for the arrests of two men wanted in connection with a shooting that left a man seriously injured.

RCMP are looking for 33-year-old Jonathan Shane Walter Iron of Meadow Lake.

He is 6-foot-1 with a heavy build and brown eyes.

RCMP have issued a warrant for Jonathan Iron in connection to a Jan. 4 shooting in Meadow Lake. (Saskatchewan RCMP)

They are also looking for Christopher Michael Nolan, 20, of Meadow Lake.

Nolan is six feet tall with a slim build and brown eyes, and is known to frequent the Lloydminster and Edmonton areas.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Christopher Nolan in connection to a Jan. 4 shooting in Meadow Lake. (Saskatchewan RCMP)

Police say a parked vehicle was shot at several times on Cochin Avenue in Meadow Lake early on Jan. 4.

A 29-year-old male was struck once and suffered serious injuries.

Two other occupants in the vehicle were unharmed.

After the shots the vehicle began moving, struck a power pole and caught fire.