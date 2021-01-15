Skip to Main Content
RCMP issue warrants for two suspects in connection with Meadow Lake shooting

Saskatchewan RCMP have issued warrants for the arrests of two men wanted in connection with a shooting that left a man seriously injured.

One person was hurt in shooting in the early morning hours of Jan. 4

RCMP are looking for two suspects in connection to a shooting in Meadow Lake that happened earlier this month. (CBC)

RCMP are looking for 33-year-old Jonathan Shane Walter Iron of Meadow Lake.

He is 6-foot-1 with a heavy build and brown eyes.

RCMP have issued a warrant for Jonathan Iron in connection to a Jan. 4 shooting in Meadow Lake. (Saskatchewan RCMP)

They are also looking for Christopher Michael Nolan, 20, of Meadow Lake.

Nolan is six feet tall with a slim build and brown eyes, and is known to frequent the Lloydminster and Edmonton areas.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Christopher Nolan in connection to a Jan. 4 shooting in Meadow Lake. (Saskatchewan RCMP)

Police say a parked vehicle was shot at several times on Cochin Avenue in Meadow Lake early on Jan. 4.

A 29-year-old male was struck once and suffered serious injuries.

Two other occupants in the vehicle were unharmed. 

After the shots the vehicle began moving, struck a power pole and caught fire.

Anyone with information can call Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

