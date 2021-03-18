Several detained after shooting incident near Prince Albert school

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., said several people were detained after a shooting incident prompted a nearby school to take measures to protect staff and students.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street W., near Queen Mary School, just before 1 p.m. Thursday with a report of a shooting, the city's police service said in a news release.

Officers found one man in need of medical attention, who was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries was not known, police said.

An area around Queen Mary, a K-8 school, was contained, police said. No staff or students at the school were injured and precautions were taken to ensure staff and students were safe.

Police didn't say how many people were detained, describing the number as "several," or indicate whether they are still in custody. They don't believe any more suspects are at large but said the public should expect to see a larger police presence in the area through Thursday afternoon.

The Prince Albert Police Service said more information would be released when it was available.