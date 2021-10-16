Shoal Lake and Red Earth residents return home after wildfire evacuations

Hundreds of people from Shoal Lake and Red Earth Cree nations are on their way back home. The two communities were evacuated due to nearby wildfires and smoke issues.

Around 600 people from Shoal Lake Cree Nation and 800 from Red Earth Cree Nation are returning home to the communities, both of which are north of Hudson Bay, Sask.

At a news conference, Shoal Lake Chief Marcel Head said they've been receiving support from neighbouring communities, but the smoke will still be a challenge.

"It's pretty hard to see once that smoke has settled into the community. And this is hours and hours...people that have stayed back are telling us they don't see the smoke going away that quickly," he said.

Marcel said he has been asking the province for more resources to fight the late season fires. The heat and fires being experienced in northern Saskatchewan in October are rare. Events like these, however, will occur more frequently because of climate change, he said.

Chief Fabian Head of Red Earth Cree Nation says he is thankful to have his people back home, although the event has significantly disrupted their hunting season.

"We lost a week in terms of hunting as well. Right now it's duck season and moose season. Right now, the hunters are trying to walk down the lakes and get as many ducks and moose as they can. We only have one week left once the ponds start freezing and that's it for duck season," he says.

This is the second time that residents from Shoal Lake and Red Earth have been evacuated because of wildfire smoke. Earlier this summer they were sent to Regina.

Environment Canada has issued air quality alerts and said smoke from wildfires near Hudson Bay, Sask., is causing elevated amounts of fine particulate matter.