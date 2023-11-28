Content
How to avoid sky high shipping fees this holiday season

If you're buying gifts for family or friends that live somewhere else, there are plenty of shipping options. Do you want to bring a parcel to the post office? Would you rather order online and ship to another person's home? What about key dates and courier options? The Deal Diva has tips to help you decide.

The Deal Diva shares strategies to get your gifts to their destinations on time without breaking the bank

If you want to make sure your gifts arrive on time make sure you send them early. Some international parcels need to be shipped by Dec. 1 to get there on time. (MNStudio/Shutterstock)

Buying presents for people during the holidays is expensive enough. But shipping fees can cost just as much, or more, as what's inside the box.

You also need to keep key dates in mind if you want to minimize the price at the post office and make sure your gifts arrive in time for Christmas morning.

Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva chat with the Afternoon Edition's Garth Materie about all things shipping — including cutoff dates, packing tips to save money, price comparisons and cross border shopping options.

You can find more money saving tips at cbc.ca/dealdiva
