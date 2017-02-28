Shiloh Church receives historic plaque, recognizing its provincial heritage status

The emotions were "overwhelming" as descendents of settlers gathered for a ceremonial plaque unveiling at the Shiloh Baptist Church near Maidstone, Sask., this past weekend.

The church and cemetery were completed in 1912 and the church is the only known building from the first and only black farming communities in Saskatchewan, according to the Government of Saskatchewan. It is now a provincial heritage property.

In the early 20th century, black people seeking to get away from persecution in the United States took up an offer of free land in Saskatchewan.

Brian Mayes said his great-grandfather, Wyatt Allan Mayes, was among those that came to the province. His ancestors and the other farming families had to go through punishing prairie winters, harvests, and more, relying on the help of their neighbours to make it through, he said.

"I could never imagine what they had to go through back in the early 1900s to be here," Brian said. "Quite amazing."

Shiloh Baptist Church congregation, 1925, Edmonton. (Jenna Bailey )

The settlers took up farming land north of Maidstone, a town located about 220 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

After building sod homes with help from other settlers, the community rallied to build the church and cemetery.

Brian said his family has been pushing to have the Shiloh Baptist Church recognized as a historic site, and has been renovating and rebuilding the church to bring it back to its original state.

"A lot of effort has gone in from the community," he said. "And now it's a permanent fixture in Saskatchewan history. It's there for my kids, there for their kids. It'll be there for the next hundred years."

In 2018, the Shiloh Baptist Church was named a historic site. On Aug. 4, 2019, a ceremony was held by the Government of Saskatchewan to unveil a plaque that formally recognizes the site.

All the descendants gathered for a photograph at the Aug. 4 plaque unveiling ceremony at Shiloh Baptist Church. (Submitted by Crystal Mayes)

Brian, his cousin Crystal Mayes, and almost two dozen other direct descendents of the original farming families were present for the ceremony. Brian's 85-year-old father and his father's 93-year-old cousin also were part of the ceremony.

"It was really overwhelming," Mayes said of seeing all the descendents gathering together.

Brian Mayes was able to bring his father who is 85 years old and they met up with his father’s cousin Melinda who is 93. The two were probably some of the oldest who were able to make the trip out for the ceremony. (Submitted by Brian Mayes)

Crystal said direct descendents of the church travelled from all over Canada to be present for the plaque unveiling.

Remembering her great-grandmother helps Crystal to face challenges in her own life, she said.

"The legacy of my great-grandmother was always gratitude," she said. "Because when you think about what they went through ... our problems today are very miniscule."

I'm happy that the word's getting out now and that people are starting to have a chance to learn this history. - Crystal Mayes

The plaque and heritage designation is meaningful, she said.

"It kind of cements our place in history," she said. "I'm happy that the word's getting out now and that people are starting to have a chance to learn this history."