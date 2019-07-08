1 dead after collision near Shell Lake, Sask.

A 33-year-old woman is dead after a crash at the intersection of Highways 3 and 12 near Shell Lake, Sask. Alcohol is considered a factor.

Spiritwood RCMP were called to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. CST on Friday. A westbound vehicle had tried to make a left turn onto Highway 12 when it was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The woman, a passenger of the westbound vehicle, was pronounced dead after arriving at Shellbrook Hospital. The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was airlifted to Saskatoon Royal University Hospital with undetermined injuries.

The 20-year-old driver of the eastbound vehicle was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the crash and was released.

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased woman at this time. The crash is still under investigation.