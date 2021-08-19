Shell Lake, Sask., mourning curling rink lost to weekend fire

Shell Lake, Sask., lost its curling rink to a fire this past weekend.

The fire started late Saturday afternoon and was contained around 10:30 p.m. CST with the help of three farmers.

The rink, which was built in 1975, was a beloved location for many members of the community, said Mayor Anita Weiers.

Weiers said residents are still processing the loss of the curling rink.

"Some are very upset. There's mixed emotions. Some are angry and don't know why. And some are sad. It's just a tragic loss. Fire is no stranger to Shell Lake," she said. "We've had many businesses over the years that have succumbed to fire."

Weiers, says the rink was a major source for recreation for the community.

"It was a terrible loss. In the winter it was a main form of recreation, especially for the seniors who really used it a lot. I don't know now what's going to take place."

RCMP say the fire is considered suspicious, but the cause is still under investigation.

Shell Lake is about 130 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.