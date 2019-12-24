Woman found dead along highway near La Ronge, Sask. identified as 28-year-old Sheena Marie Billette

A woman found dead along a highway near La Ronge, Sask. on Monday has been identified as Sheena Marie Billette.

The 28-year-old's body was discovered by a passing motorist at about 5:30 a.m. CST.

On Monday police asked the public for help identifying the woman, who was described as being between the ages of 20 and 30 with shoulder-length brown hair that had slight red highlights.

Billette was publicly identified around noon Tuesday. Police said an autopsy will be conducted in the next few days.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit and forensic identification unit are working with La Ronge RCMP to investigate her death.

Police say they are now collecting information about the last week of Billette's life, such as her whereabouts, activities and interactions during that time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.