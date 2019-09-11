She Should Run event aims to get more women into politics

Having more women in politics makes for better policies, says Laura Ross.

"We know when we have more women sitting at the decision-making table all aspects of decisions are taken into account," said Ross.

Ross, an MLA and chair of the nonpartisan Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Canada Region, is one of the people behind the She Should Run information night being held Thursday in Regina.

Ross said the event is an opportunity for women who may be interested in running for politics or other ways of serving their communities to ask questions in a relaxed atmosphere.

Ross stressed this is a nonpartisan event.

"One thing we always say when we walk into a meeting, 'You park your partisan politics at the door and you come in and you work for a common goal.'"

Regina Coun. Lori Bresciani, one of the organizers, said most women don't wake up one day and decide they want to hold office.

Regina Ward 4 Coun. Lori Bresciani said women need encouragement to enter politics. (Craig Edwards/CBC News)

"Usually you have to be asked," she said.

Bresciani said she hopes nights like this will mean more women become engaged in what's happening in politics.

"This is kind of a first stepping stone of getting involved and getting into the know of what's going on."

Ross said women need a lot of encouragement to run for public office.

"A lot of times what happens is women have to be asked at least five times before they will consider it," she said.

"We want women from all political stripes, all age groups, all cultural backgrounds to come together to say, 'I'm interested and how do I get started.'

Well, if you pay taxes, you send your kids to school and you drive on the highways and you use any public service, guess what. It does affect you. - Laura Ross

"One of the things we're going to talk to women about is being much more self-confident in their own skill set."

Ross said the federal election call is a bonus because people are paying attention.

"A lot of times people say I'm not interested in politics. It doesn't really ... affect me," she said. "Well, if you pay taxes, you send your kids to school and you drive on the highways and you use any public service, guess what. It does affect you."

You don't need to be an expert to participate.

"If you want to run for school board, you don't need to be a teacher or have a Ph.D. in education. In fact everyone is capable of stepping up for public office."

Ross said this is the first of many events they intend on holding in the province.

The next information night is planned for November and will be all about running a campaign.

"We'll be looking at how do you run a campaign? How do you budget? What are some of the things you can do?" said Bresciani.

Thursday's event is taking place at Wascana Place at 7 p.m.