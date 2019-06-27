Preeceville, Sask., man charged with sexual assault handed 10-year sentence

A 21-year-old Preeceville, Sask. man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for breaking into a home in 2017 and sexually assaulting a woman while armed with a gun.

Shawn Pasiechnik was sentenced in a Yorkton courtroom this week after pleading guilty to those charges. He also pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm, committing and indictable offence while having his face masked.

Pasiechnik didn't have a criminal record prior to this crime.

According to a police release at the time, the assault took place around 3:30 a.m. CST on Dec.18, 2017. A masked male wearing latex gloves forced his way into a Preeceville residence and sexually assaulted a female while armed with a firearm.

At one point, he taped the victim's eyes shut with duct tape. The victim's child was in the house at the time of the assault.

Pasiechnik was the second person charged in this case. The first person was cleared after DNA results cleared him of any involvement and all criminal charges were stayed.

In the hours after the attack, the victim identified the perpetrator as a man with whom she'd previously had intimate relations. She told police that she was 98 per cent positive based on the attacker's voice, body and private area.

Devin Bileski, 25 at the time, was arrested and spent a month at Regina Correctional Centre before finally making bail, and then eventually being cleared of any involvement.