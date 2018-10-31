Shaunavon mourns two community members killed in fatal crash

A small Saskatchewan community is awash in grief after two woman were killed in a fatal head-on collision Monday night.

Melanie Hughes, 27, was driving the vehicle and her mother-in-law Lorretta Hughes, 62, was in the passenger seat. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, but Melanie's baby Winston, who was also in the vehicle, survived.

"Winston was her world," said Lizzy Hunter, who called Melanie one of her closest friends in the town.

"She's left the most precious gift in Winston. He's such a miracle — and I know there's a big call and a big purpose on that little boy's life — the fact he's okay."​

RCMP say the crash happened on Highway 1 just east of Tompkins, Sask. RCMP were alerted to a vehicle speeding and driving on the wrong side of the highway, according to a news release. Minutes later they were called to a two-vehicle head-on crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as a 66-year-old man from Gull Lake. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

A photo from the GoFundMe campaign started in memory of Melanie. This description reads: 'Hoping to help Justin navigate a new world of single fatherhood after the loss of his wife, an unborn baby, and his mom.' (GoFundMe )

"The hole that is left in us — in our friends and in this community and in our church — it just it will never be filled," Hunter said.

"I think it will be something that hopefully over time will start to heal, but [Melanie] has left a lasting impact on my life."

She described Melanie as creative, caring and as someone who inspired people to better in all aspects of life.

Melanie was a passionate member of the Shaunavon Alliance Church.

Hunter said she met Melanie at church one fateful Sunday and they became fast friends and creative collaborators.

"She was so easy to just be with, no matter how you were doing, or no matter what was going on," she said, adding Melanie had a wide array of friends.

"Those friends are so rare, so rare. They're rare to find in general. They're rare to find in a small town."

'She'd do anything for anyone'

Melanie's mother-in-law Lorretta is being remembered as kind-hearted and devoted to religion.

Pastor Joy Frenette said Lorretta was a close friend who attended the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in town.

"She'd do anything for anyone. She was always thinking about the other person and how she could help them. Her faith just shone so brightly," Frenette said.

The community is in shock, questioning if this tragedy is real and then grappling with how it can be true, she said.

She said they are trying to come together for those left behind like Winston — who will be two in February — and other family members.

Lorretta was essentially a mother to many through her community work, Frenette said.

She was a key member in getting the community food bank established. Frenette noted she often worked with youth.

"If she heard of somebody else struggling in some way she would do whatever came to mind to help, to just do it," she said, adding Lorretta was known to be bubbly and creative.

"I guess that's why it hurts so much, because she was such a full-of-life person."

Pictured are Lorretta (right) and her husband Larry. (Facebook)

Both Lorretta and Melanie grew up in the community, so the tragedy has had far-reaching impact, Frenette said.

"Everybody's saying what can I do to help," she said.

"With the small town community support is really huge, whereas maybe in a city your neighbour might not even know what's going on in your life, but here there's the awareness and the compassion."

The Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church has been open to community members who need a place to go for comfort.

Futhermore, a GoFundMe campaign titled "In Memorium of Melanie Hughes" has been started to support her family.