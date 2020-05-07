2 people dead, Transportation Safety Board investigating after plane crash near Shaunavon, Sask.

Two people died this weekend in a plane crash near Shaunavon, Sask., the Transportation Safety Board confirmed on Tuesday.

The federal agency confirmed that a pipeline inspection flight crashed 11 kilometres southwest of Shaunavon, a town of about 1,700 located approximately 350 km southwest of Regina.

The flight took off from Swift Current on Sunday morning, headed to Estevan. It crashed at an unspecified time.

Officials say there was a post-crash fire and both people on board the plane died.

Two investigators from Transportation Safety Board were dispatched to the scene from Winnipeg and arrived on Monday.

The pair are expected to return to the crash site on Tuesday as the investigation continues.