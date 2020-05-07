Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

2 people dead, Transportation Safety Board investigating after plane crash near Shaunavon, Sask.

Two people died this weekend in a plane crash near Shaunavon, Sask., the Transportation Safety Board confirmed on Tuesday.

Pipeline inspection flight was destined for Estevan

Alexander Quon · CBC News ·
The Transportation Safety Board says investigators are gathering information. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Two people died this weekend in a plane crash near Shaunavon, Sask., the Transportation Safety Board confirmed on Tuesday.

The federal agency confirmed that a pipeline inspection flight crashed 11 kilometres southwest of Shaunavon, a town of about 1,700 located approximately 350 km southwest of Regina.

The flight took off from Swift Current on Sunday morning, headed to Estevan. It crashed at an unspecified time.

Officials say there was a post-crash fire and both people on board the plane died.

Two investigators from Transportation Safety Board were dispatched to the scene from Winnipeg and arrived on Monday.

The pair are expected to return to the crash site on Tuesday as the investigation continues.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alexander Quon

Reporter

Alexander Quon is a reporter with CBC Saskatchewan based in Regina. After working in Atlantic Canada for four years he's happy to be back in his home province. He has previously worked with the CBC News investigative unit in Nova Scotia and Global News in Halifax. Alexander specializes in data-reporting, COVID-19 and municipal political coverage. He can be reached at: Alexander.Quon@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now