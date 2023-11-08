Shania Twain thanks Indian Head, Sask., for hospitality — and pancakes — after crew bus crash

The show went on, but not without some recognition for a display of Saskatchewan small-town hospitality.

Shania Twain performed on Thursday night at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, despite some of her crew being in a crash the previous day.

On Wednesday morning, a bus and a truck carrying crew and equipment for her "Queen of Me" tour crashed on the Trans-Canada Highway near Wolseley, Sask.

Twain herself was not on the bus.

Before the concert started, Twain took to the stage and spoke with the Saskatoon audience.

She said two of her crew members who were injured in the crash were still in hospital, but "on the mend," and the rest were in the building during the concert that night.

Prior to her concert Thursday night at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Shania Twain thanked the community of Indian Head, Sask., for the care and hospitality they offered after members of Twain's crew were injured in a bus crash. (Victoria Postma)

She also spoke about the care and hospitality her crew received in the town of Indian Head, Sask.

"I would love to extend a huge thank you to Indian Head High School, [the] Indian Head Union Hospital and the local police officers on the scene," Twain said on Thursday night.

She said people at the Indian Head high school cooked pancakes for the crew.

"I phoned the principal of the high school, Mr. [Shawn] Morris, just to thank him," she said.

"He expressed that they would have done anything to help us, and they did. I'm just so humbled by all of that kindness and generosity."

Twain called the night bittersweet, but dedicated her performance to the crew members.

"I'm gonna ask you Saskatoon, to help me show love and support tonight," she said.

"We have to give everything. We've got to lift up the spirits of my crew, please."