Shakeup in Lighthouse's management brings 'uncertainty' for Saskatoon shelter clients, resident says

Dan Dolan has been a resident at the Lighthouse homeless shelter for three years. He has been living through a months-long COVID-19 outbreak, fire safety problems and now says the recent shakeup in the shelter's management is causing concerns about staffing and services.

The Lighthouse is the largest homeless shelter in Saskatoon, with about 100 shelter beds, 68 supported living apartment units and 58 affordable apartment units. It has been grappling with staffing shortages and a COVID-19 outbreak since October. The shelter has also been ordered to fix more than 40 fire safety issues.

Lighthouse executive director Don Windels was put on leave as of Jan. 18, according to internal communications obtained by CBC News. No reason was given for his absence, and it's unknown when he's expected to return.

The board of the Lighthouse appointed board president and chair Jerome Hepfner and vice-president Twila Reddekopp as interim managing directors. They have been authorized to take on duties that would "customarily be dealt with by the executive director."

In a letter signed by Hepfner and Reddekopp, managers were told to follow directions and that "insubordination in any form will not be tolerated."

Dolan says for Lighthouse residents, the shakeup in management is "giving us a lot of uncertainty and being scared that we're going to lose all our staff that are really good, because they're the ones that tend to be doing a lot of the speaking out."

In a letter, managers said they are hopeful the shakeup in management "does not affect our day-to-day operations" and that they "remain dedicated to ensuring that the people we serve are not impacted."

Dolan says he worries services will be disrupted, including the complex needs program that he uses.

"We worry that we're going to get our support hours cut. Our case managers are worried that they're going to lose their jobs, as is staff there," Dolan said.

"They're just very sporadic with staffing up there right now because there's not enough people and a lot of support is needed."

Dolan says residents are also concerned that the emergency shelter might shut down.

Melissa Smith, Lighthouse associate executive director, wrote in an email that, "we are very disheartened to hear of the undue stress this difficult transition is having on our residents."

Lack of communication, mediation needed

"Unfortunately the management team is not in close communication with the managing directors and updates that we have received are void of details. Since they have stepped into their position, they have refused to meet with the management team as a group," Smith said.

Smith says "we are not aware of any funding cuts at this time" and hopes "the conflict at the board level does not impact the funding of the necessary services that we provide."

Smith says the management team has requested mediation "so that we can work towards finding ways to work together during this interim time and to do as much as we can to ensure there are not negative impacts on staff and the people that we serve.

"We are concerned that they do not have a full understanding of the inter-dependencies within LH operations."

CBC News reached out to Hepfner and Reddekopp for comment but they did not respond by publication time.

Smith says the management team is in the process of filling out an application for mediation with the Saskatchewan ministry of labour relations and workplace safety.

"It is our hope that the co-managing directors engage with this voluntary service."

Deadline to fix fire safety problems extended

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) issued 14 tickets to the Lighthouse on Jan. 14 for 42 contraventions of the Fire Safety Act with respect to the electrical system, sprinklers, the fire alarm system, a lack of records and a lack of proper fire exits.

Initially, the fire department ordered the shelter to fix the problems by the end of January, but Yvonne Raymer, the assistant fire chief told CBC News that deadline is being extended because Hepfner and Reddekopp "are continually communicating with the fire inspector and are working hard on the deficiencies."