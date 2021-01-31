Parade of vehicles to thank Dr Shahab follows last weekend's protest outside his home

Dozens of people in Regina came out Saturday to show support for the province's chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab. A small group of protestors found Shahab's address and showed up at his house last weekend to protest masks and restrictions.

People drove by the legislature Sunday in a parade style, and some had signs on their vehicles thanking Shahab for his work.

Barb Beaurivage, a health-care worker, said she saw the event on Facebook and wanted to come show her gratitude for the long days and hard work she said Shahab has been putting in.

"I recognize the toll it takes on people's mental health, including Dr. Shahab I'm sure, who's working so hard and tirelessly and all for this province," she said.

Barb Beaurivage says that she understands the climate out there around COVID-19 because she's a health-care worker. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Beaurivage said she thinks the protestors crossed a line last week when they arrived at Shahab's home. She said there are other ways to express disagreement, and that way was not acceptable. She said she enjoys listening to his rationale when he explains his recommendations, and that the anti-restriction protestors would do well to do the same.

Marc Cyrenne came to support with his family.

"Dr. Shahab has worked hard to do his best to keep us safe and I think it's just a nice way to say thank you. After what happened in front of his house, I'm sure him and his family ... that had to be scary that had to be really hard on them and I think we just need to say thank you," he said.

A handful of anti-mask and restrictions protestors also showed up. People at the support rally also told CBC there had been some online backlash from anti-restriction protestors toward attendees of Sunday's rally.

A very small group of counter-protestors made their thoughts known at Sunday's rally. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

'Their home should really be their sanctuary'

Dr. Ann Collins, president of the Canadian Medical Association, said the protests at the homes of both Saskatchewan and Quebec's chief medical health officers in recent weeks are very troubling.

"These individuals, these chief medical officers of health, have been working tirelessly since the beginning of the pandemic, even before that. And so their home should really be their sanctuary," she said in an interview.

As a health professional, Collins said people should try and remember that the chief medical health officers in the province are trying to do their best work to protect people in every province.

"They are basing their advice on science, and and so we do not want them to feel scared or intimidated. We want them to feel free, to feel protected and to feel safe, to give the best advice that they can to our policy and decision makers."

Dr. Ann Collins said she would tell the protestors at Dr. Shahab's home last weekend to give their head a shake. (Canadian Medical Association)

Chief medical health officers do not make the final decisions on pandemic policy, provincial governments do. That's something Collins said people should remember too.

"First of all, it's important to recognize that people's frustration, which has been demonstrating itself with some peaceful protests ... stems from perhaps the the lack of clarity on the part of governments in terms of restrictions," she said.

"You know, we're in a restriction. We're out of restriction. We're partially out of restriction. We don't know how long we're going to be into it, so that's understandable. But those decisions are made by government."

Collins said if she could speak directly to the protestors who came to the home of Dr. Shahab last weekend, she would tell them to give their head a shake, and to stop the intimidation and bullying.

"No one is happy with this pandemic. Chief medical officers of health ... they're feeling the same frustrations that Canadians are. They are Canadians," she said.

"But please allow them to enjoy the safety and peace in their home for whatever limited period of time they can, so that they can work effectively and feel safe and feel comfortable to give the best advice that they can."