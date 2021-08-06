SHA asks people at Prince Albert wedding on July 23 to seek testing due to infectious attendee

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued a warning for people who attended a Prince Albert wedding and reception on July 23.

The authority said in a release that there's an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at the events where "a person or persons" attended while infectious.

The wedding was at Sacred Heart Cathedral, located at 1401 4 Ave W in Prince Albert, at 4 p.m. CST on July 23. The reception was at the Art Hauser Center, located at 690 Gary Anderson Way in Prince Albert, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. CST.

The authority said everyone in attendance should seek testing for COVID-19 immediately. However, people who had received two doses of the vaccine by July 9, 2021, do not need to isolate, but should monitor for symptoms, then isolate and be tested if symptoms occur, it said.

Symptoms for COVID-19 include: