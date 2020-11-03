SHA warns of potential COVID-19 exposures in North Battleford, Regina, Rosthern, Saskatoon, Yorkton

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has identified a handful of sites across the province where the public may have been exposed to COVID-19 between Oct. 23 and Oct. 31.

Saskatchewan is seeing a steady climb in COVID-19 cases. The province reported 74 new cases on Monday.

People who tested positive for COVID-19 were at various businesses in several communities while they were likely infected. These latest alerts include businesses in North Battleford, Regina, Rosthern, Saskatoon and Yorkton.

Real Canadian Superstore at the Golden Mile location in Regina is a spot with prolonged potential exposure.

North Battleford

Oct. 23 Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail North, 5 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 28 Gold Eagle Casino, 11902 Railway Ave. East, 1 to 2:15 p.m.



Regina

Oct. 23 Regina Transit, Route #9 Parkridge from Golden Mile to Victoria Avenue and Montreal Street, 6:30 to 7 a.m. Regina Transit, Route #9 Parkridge from Victoria Avenue and Montreal Street to Park Street, 4:30 to 4:50 p.m Real Canadian SuperStore, Golden Mile location, 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Regina Transit, Route #7 Whitmore from Victoria Avenue and Park Street to Golden Mile, 10 to 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 Real Canadian SuperStore, Golden Mile location, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 Marhaba Restaurant, 2739 Avonhurst Dr., 12:30 to 1 p.m. Prairie Mobile Communications, 5875 Rochdale Blvd., 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Oct. 28 Bank of Montreal, 1800 Scarth St., 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 29 The Last Straw, 127 Albert St. North, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Real Canadian Superstore, Golden Mile location, 8:35 to 8:55 p.m.



Rosthern

Oct. 29 Rosthern Hotel, 5:30 to 8 p.m.



Saskatoon

Oct. 21 Taverna Italian Kitchen and Bar, 219 21 St. East, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Oct. 22 Motion Fitness Lawson Heights, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 Hometown Diner, 210 20 St. West , 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motion Fitness Stonebridge, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 Hometown Diner, 210 20 St. West, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 25 Dakota Dunes Casino, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Oct. 26 Planet Beach, 421 Ludlow St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sobey's Liquor Store, 128 Primrose Dr., 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dakota Dunes Casino, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Oct. 27 Dakota Dunes Casino, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.



Yorkton

Oct. 29 Save-On Foods, 277 Broadway St. East (Parkland Mall), 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 Pumphouse Athletic Club, 27 B Second Ave. North, 8:15 to 9:45 a.m. Save-On Foods, 277 Broadway St. East (Parkland Mall), 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Canadian Tire, 277 Broadway St. East (Parkland Mall), 10 to 10:30 a.m. Soup n Such/Parkland Mall Food Court, 58-277 Broadway St. East, 11:30 to 12 noon Prairie Harvest Christian Life Centre, 72 Melrose Ave., 7 to 10 p.m.

Oct. 31 Tim Horton's (No. 4505), 375 Broadway St. West, 9 to 9:30 a.m. Real Canadian Superstore, 206 Broadway St. East, 9:30 to 10 a.m. Save-On Foods, 277 Broadway St. East (Parkland Mall), 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Canadian Tire, 277 Broadway St. East (Parkland Mall), 11 to 11:30 a.m. Chester's Chicken, E-132 Broadway St. West, 5:30 to 6 p.m. Prairie Harvest Christian Life Centre, 72 Melrose Ave., 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.



The health authority advises any people who were at these locations on the spe​​cified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had, or currently have, symptoms of COVID-19. They should call HealthLine 811 to book a testing.

Anyone who was at the any of the above locations but is not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.