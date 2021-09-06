SHA warns of increased COVID-19 exposure risk at Brown's Socialhouse in Moose Jaw

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning about an increased COVID-19 exposure risk in Moose Jaw.

The exposure occurred at Brown's Socialhouse on 11 River St. W.

The health authority says someone who was infectious with the virus was at the restaurant on a handful of days over the last two weeks.

Thursday, Aug. 26: 12:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28: 5:00 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29: 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 30: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Anyone who is not vaccinated and was at Brown's between Aug. 26 and Aug. 31 is urged to self-isolate and get tested for COVID.

If you're fully vaccinated, public health encourages you to self-monitor for symptoms.