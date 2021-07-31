SHA warns of 'increased COVID-19 activity' in Swift Current

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of "increased COVID-19 activity" in Swift Current.

It says anyone who attended the Swift Current Rodeo and Cabaret on July 23 or Railway North Social House on July 24 may have been exposed to the virus.

The SHA is urging anyone who was at these locations and isn't fully vaccinated to get tested for COVID-19 immediately.

If you were at these locations but had your second dose of vaccine on or before July 9, you're asked to self-monitor for symptoms until August 6. If symptoms develop, start self-isolating and get tested.

You may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus, according to the health authority.

Symptoms include: fever, cough, headache, muscle and/or joint aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite (difficulty feeding for children), loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing.