Possible COVID-19 transmission at North Battleford Walmart says SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority and Indigenous Services Canada say someone who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the North Battleford Walmart, likely while they were infectious.

As a result, both organizations have asked people who were at the Walmart on May 21, 2020 between noon and 2 p.m. to immediately self-isolate and call the 8-1-1 healthline if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone who was at the store during that timeframe is being asked to self-monitor daily for symptoms of COVID-19 until June 5.