Sask. Health Authority warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Turtleford Sarcan
The health authority is warning people who attended SARCAN in Turtleford between Aug. 4 and Aug. 6 about a possible COVID-19 exposure.
The exposure occurred at 200, 3rd Avenue South in Turtleford, between Aug. 4 and Aug. 6.
The risk of transmission to the public is considered low, however the health authority is encouraging anyone who attended the business to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for two weeks.
The health authority asked anyone with the following symptoms to stay home and self-monitor:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Headache.
- Muscle and/or joint aches and pains.
- Sore throat.
- Chills.
- Runny nose.
- Nasal congestion.
- Conjunctivitis.
- Dizziness.
- Fatigue.
- Nausea/vomiting.
- Diarrhea.
- Loss of appetite (difficulty feeding for children).
- Loss of sense of taste or smell.
- Shortness of breath.
- Difficulty breathing.
