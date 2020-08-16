Sask. Health Authority warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Turtleford Sarcan

The health authority is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at Sarcan in Turtleford, Sask..

The exposure occurred at 200, 3rd Avenue South in Turtleford, between Aug. 4 and Aug. 6.

The risk of transmission to the public is considered low, however the health authority is encouraging anyone who attended the business to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for two weeks.

The health authority asked anyone with the following symptoms to stay home and self-monitor: