Sask. Health Authority warns of COVID-19 exposure risk on Roughrider shuttle

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued another COVID-19 warning related to last weekend's Roughrider home opener.

On Friday the health authority said someone in "Pil Country" tested positive for COVID-19 and potentially exposed others in the section to the virus at the game on August 6.

On Sunday the health authority said someone who tested positive for COVID-19 rode the shuttle between Birmingham's Vodka and Ale House in Regina on 2636 Star Lite Street and Mosaic Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CST, and back from the stadium to the establishment around 11:30 p.m. CST on August 6.

The health authority's announcement said the person sat near the front of the bus.

Contact tracing is ongoing, the announcement said, but because those on the bus were unknown to the person who tested positive for COVID-19 and within six feet while being unmasked, the efforts are difficult.

"If you choose to ride a shuttle or a bus at this time please note the number of the shuttle or bus, where you were sitting (row and seat) and wear a mask," the statement said.

Anyone who was present on the shuttle was asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

Anyone who showed symptoms was asked to immediately self-isolate and seek testing for COVID-19.

Self-isolation is defined as staying home, avoiding contact with anyone who had not yet had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and staying away from work, school, stores, social events and other public settings.