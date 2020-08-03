SHA warning of possible COVID-19 transmission in Turtleford, Sask., area

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning the public of possible COVID-19 transmission in the Turtleford area, about 207 km northwest of Saskatoon.

The SHA said people who visited the Turtleford Co-op Grocery Store on or after July 28 should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the day they were in the store.

The SHA said the risk of transmission to the general public is presently considered low but people should follow the public health measure and personal safety precautions — including frequent hand hygiene and self-isolating if a person develops symptoms.

Public Health officials notify the public when an individual tests positive for COVID-19 and the SHA is uncertain they have found all close contacts.

Visitor restrictions at Riverside Health Complex in place

As a precaution, the SHA said visits will be limited at the Riverside Health Complex in Turtleford, Sask., for both long-term care and acute care inpatient units.

Family members or support people will only be permitted for compassionate reasons, the SHA said. The restrictions will be in place until further notice.

The SHA is encouraging people to use virtual visiting including phone calls or video chats.

The Authority is also reminding people that anyone can request a test for COVID-19. People are advised to self-isolate if they have symptoms, and call 811 if they experience: