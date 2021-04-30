SHA warning about risk of COVID-19 exposure at Gruenthal Church in Hague, Sask.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public about an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure at Gruenthal Church in Hague, Sask. — about 25 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

At least one person who tested positive for the virus attended the church on April 11, 18, 21 and 25, according to an SHA news release sent on Thursday night.

Anyone who visited the church on any of those days must immediately self-isolate and contact HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for a COVID-19 test, even if they don't have symptoms.

SHA said exposure warnings are sent out when someone tests positive for COVID-19 and, after a contact investigation, health officials determine there's an increased risk of exposure to the public.

"The [public service announcement] is not a commentary on a location or a business and its practices. Reasonable efforts are made to inform the business or location in advance of public notification," the release said.