SHA signs new patient rights document amid health-care pressures

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) signed a new patient rights and responsibilities agreement.

On Thursday SHA signed an agreement titled Our Commitment to Each Other, intended to "enshrining several elements related to patient safety, quality care and the SHA's commitment to truth and reconciliation."

SHA CEO Andrew Will said prior to the formation of SHA, various health authorities had different documents regarding patient rights and responsibilities, and this new agreement will now replace the others.

The agreement includes:

Providing care free from any form of discrimination.

Providing translation services and explaining care in a way that's understandable to everyone.

Striving to include cultural supports when care is provided.

Keeping health information private.

Partnering with patients to help with health care choices and needs.

Helping patients access their health information.

"By signing this document today, we further commit to continuing our work to provide care that is available, accessible and fair for everyone," said Will.

When asked how the new signing will address accessibility — considering patients are being sent out of province to private practices for mammogram and other surgeries — Will said the health system is facing "pressures."

"I think it's more important than ever that we, you know, live our values, we live our commitment to patient and family centred care, and again, this document really expresses our commitment to do our best for the people that we serve," said Will.

The CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority Andrew Will signed the patient rights and responsibilities agreement on Thursday at the City Hospital in Saskatoon. (Liam O'Connor/CBC)

Will said additional capacity at St. Paul's and Royal University Hospital, and additional staffing, were added to help alleviate pressures.

Maureen Johns signed the document on Thursday as the patient-family representative.

She said SHA listened to underrepresented groups and "heard from everybody" when creating this agreement. SHA says it collaborated with more than 700 people in Saskatchewan.

"There was a considerable effort to consult, to engage in one-on-one conversations in groups, and what that will do is change the face and the character of Saskatchewan Health Authority," said Johns.

According to Will the agreement "includes a very strong commitment to address racism to ensure that people are culturally safe to access services."

"Diversity is a real strength of the Saskatchewan Health Authority and our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion is critically important," said Will.

No other specifics were given on what this agreement will do to address racism and discrimination in health care.