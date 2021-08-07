SHA says 9 COVID-19 cases associated with Riders home opener not considered an outbreak

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has confirmed it is not declaring the Saskatchewan Roughriders home opener the site of a COVID-19 outbreak, despite having nine confirmed cases tied to the event.

The reason for its decision is not clear.

The SHA's website defines a confirmed outbreak as two or more people testing positive where all are linked to a "specific non-household setting or event within a specific time period."

Asked about the decision to not declare an outbreak at the Riders game, SHA provided a statement.

"With the removal of public health orders and other public health measures, there may be cases associated with large gatherings that would not otherwise constitute an outbreak," the SHA said.

The SHA said local medical health officers will determine whether to declare an outbreak "based on circumstances and local case transmission."

Approximately 33,500 people attended the home opener — the first time that the Roughiders had played in 21 months.

In the weeks since the home opener on Aug. 6, the province has declared at least 26 outbreaks throughout the province.

They include:

Athabasca Health Facility in Stony Rapids on Aug. 19.

Station 51 Bar and Grill in Lloydminster on Aug. 15.

Original Joe's in Lloydminster on Aug. 15.

Little Ceasars Pizza in Prince Albert of Aug. 16.

Prince Albert Correctional Centre in Prince Albert on Aug. 16.

Family Futures Daycare in Prince Albert on Aug. 9.

Rally Motorsports in Prince Albert on Aug. 7.

Noble Construction in Esterhazy on Aug. 17.

Open Fields Distribution in Saskatoon on Aug. 18.

Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon on Aug. 16.

Oak Trees and Acorns Child Care Centre in Saskatoon on Aug. 16.

Hudson's Canadian Pub in Saskatoon on Aug.16.

Blue Diamond Restaurant in Saskatoon on Aug. 12.

Nutrien Ag Solutions in Saskatoon on Aug. 11.

Boys & Girls Club of Saskatoon on Aug. 9.

Divas Nightclub in Saskatoon on Aug. 9.

Mustang Developments in Saskatoon on Aug. 8.

Martensville Baptist Church in Martensville on Aug. 18.

Diamond House in Warman on Aug. 16.

Rite Way Manufacturaing in Regina on Aug. 18.

TS&M Supply in Esteven on Aug. 18.

Pure Energy Learning Centre in Esteven on Aug. 9.

CJ Oilfield in Estevan on Aug. 9.

A multi-family gathering in Esteven on Aug. 9.

Canadian Natural Resource Limited in on Aug. 8.

Borea Construction in Herbet on Aug. 16.

Capilano Court in Moose Jaw on Aug. 7.

Lucky Charlie's Pub and Pool in Swift Current on Aug. 9.

All 26 outbreaks remain active as of the morning of Aug. 20.