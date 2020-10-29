SHA COVID-19 exposures list includes Lloydminster, Martensville, North Battleford, P.A., Regina, Saskatoon

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at businesses in Lloydminster, Martensville, North Battleford, Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon.

One of the businesses is Cowtown Master Feed in Regina. The potential exposure came the day after Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe visited the establishment without a mask on Oct. 20, sparking controversy.

The SHA releases potential exposure alerts when one or more people was in a business while likely infectious. Thursday's list includes:



Lloydminster

October 17 May Cinema 6, 4707 49 Avenue, 9 to 11 p.m. CST.

October 19 Walmart Supercentre, 4210 70 Avenue, 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. CST. Brown's Social House, 8120 44 Street, 7 to 9 p.m. CST.



Martensville

October 24 Canalta Hotel (board room pop-up shop), 611 Centennial Drive South, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST.



North Battleford

October 19, 21 and 23 Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Trail, 1 to 3 p.m. CST each day.

October 20 Mark's Work Wearhouse, 602 Carlton Trail, 1 to 3 p.m. CST. Sport Chek, 11429 Railway Avenue East (Frontier Centre), 1 to 3 p.m. CST.

October 23 Sobeys, 9801 Territorial Drive, 11:15 a.m. to 12 noon CST. Porta Bella Restaurant (and the downstairs bar and grill), 2491 99 Street, 5 to 6:30 p.m. CST.

October 24 Rob and Kathy's No Frills, 11430 Railway Avenue East, 1 to 1:45 p.m. CST.



Prince Albert

October 14 Shoppers Drug Mart, Cornerstone location (800 15 Street East), 4 to 6 p.m. CST.

October 17 and 18 Best Western Premiere Hotel, 313 39 Street West, unspecified time

October 18 Ricky's All Day Grill, 800 15 Street East, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. CST.

October 19 Winners, 2995 2 Avenue West, 4 to 5 p.m. CST.

October 20 Winners, 2995 2 Avenue West, 12 to 12:30 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. CST. Affinity Credit Union, 801 15 Street East, unspecified time

October 21 Winners, 2995 2 Avenue West, 4 to 5 p.m. CST. Medi-Center Pharmacy, 2685 2 Avenue West, 4:30 to 5 p.m. CST. Real Canadian SuperStore, 591 15 Street East, unspecified time

October 21, 22 and 23 Walmart, 800 15 Street East, 6 to 7 p.m. CST each day.

October 26 Best Buy, 300-800 15 Street East, 6 to 7 p.m. CST.



Regina

October 17 McDonalds, 4910 Gordon Road, 1 to 1:40 p.m. CST. EPS Salon Sales, 1428 Broad Street, 2:30 to 3 p.m. CST. Suzanne's, 2223 Victoria Avenue East (Victoria Square), 3:15 to 3:30 p.m. CST. Shopper's Drug Mart, 2223 Victoria Avenue East (Victoria Square), 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. CST. Sport Chek, 2223 Victoria Avenue East (Victoria Square), 3:45 to 4:15 p.m. CST.

October 19 Kal Tire, 4410 Albert Street, 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. CST.

October 21 Cowtown Master Feed, 745 Park Street, 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. CST. Bombay Spices, 3918 Gordon Road, 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. CST. Western Pizza, 2125 11 Avenue, 4 to 9 p.m. CST. Regina Transit, Route 9 Parkridge from Golden Mile to Cornwall Centre, 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. CST. Regina Transit, Route 9 Whitmore Park from Cornwall Centre and to Golden Mile, 9:45 to 10 p.m. CST.

October 22 Wholesale Club, 921 Broad Street, 12 noon to 12:15 p.m. CST. Canadian Tire, 655 Albert Street, 12:30 to 1 p.m. CST. FreshCo, 3859 Sherwood Drive, 6 to 6:30 p.m. CST. The Source, 2223 East Victoria Avenue East (Victoria Square), 3 to 5:30 p.m. CST.

October 23 Madni Islamic Centre and Mosque, 639 Pasqua Street, 1:30 to 2 p.m. CST. Tim Hortons, 5855 Rochdale Boulevard, 1 to 1:30 p.m. CST. Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Boulevard, 5 to 6 p.m. CST. O' Hanlon's, 1947 Scarth Street, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. CST.

October 24 7-Eleven, 1824 9 Avenue North, 3 to 11 p.m. CST. Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Road, 2 to 2:45 p.m. CST. FreshCo, 3859 Sherwood Drive, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST.

October 25 7-Eleven, 1824 9 Avenue North, 3 to 11 p.m. CST.

October 26 Regina Transit, Route 8 Eastview from Golden Mile to Pasqua Street, 10:15 to 10:20 a.m. CST. Regina Transit, Route 8 Normandy Heights from Pasqua Street to Golden Mile, 10:40 to 10:45 a.m. CST.



Saskatoon

October 13 Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 4 to 5 p.m. CST.

October 15 Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. CST.

October 16 Thirteen Pies, 243 2 Avenue South, 3 to 8:30 p.m. CST. Pink Lounge, 24 Street East, 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. CST.

October 17 Thirteen Pies, 243 2 Avenue South, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. CST.

October 18 Thirteen Pies, 243 2 Avenue South, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. CST.

October 20 Tommy Guns Barbershop, 51 Street location, 2 to 3 p.m. CST. Brown's Social House, Lawson Heights location, 5 to 9:30 p.m. CST.

October 21 Fuddruckers, 2910 8 Street, 6 to 7:30 p.m. CST.

October 22 Dublin's Pub, 3322 Fairlight Drive, 6 pm to 3 a.m. CST. Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. CST.

October 23 Dakota Dunes Casino, 6 to 9:30 p.m. CST. Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 8 to 10:30 p.m. CST.

October 25 Leopold's Tavern, Evergreen location, 2 to 5 p.m. CST.

October 26 Boston Pizza, Betts Avenue location, 5 to 6 p.m. CST. Motion Fitness, Lawson Heights location, 7:30 to 9 p.m. CST.



Public Health officials are advising people who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, public health officials say to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811.