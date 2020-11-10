SHA releases lengthy list of possible COVID-19 exposure spots provincewide

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of many sites across the province where the public may have been exposed to COVID-19 from Oct. 23 to Nov. 7.

In addition, outbreaks were declared at Holy Family School, Rehoboth Elder Care (personal care home) and Edwards Manor (group home) in Saskatoon on Monday. Outbreaks were also declared at SaskEnergy in Regina and at Indian Head Bakery in Indian Head on Monday.

People who tested positive for COVID-19 were at various businesses in several communities while they were likely infectious. The latest alerts released by the SHA are for Estevan, Fort Qu'Appelle, Indian Head, Ituna, Lloydminster, Meadow Lake, North Battleford, Regina, Saskatoon, Weyburn and Yorkton.

Estevan

Nov. 1 Affinity Place, 701 Souris Ave., 12:45 to 3:45 p.m.



Fort Qu'Appelle

Nov. 5 Robin's Donuts, 121 Souxe Avenue S, 10 to 10:15 a.m.



Indian Head

Nov. 3 Benchmark Bar and Grill, SK-56 and SK-1, 8 to 9 a.m.



Ituna

Oct. 26 and 27 Northside Sales and Service, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day



Lloydminster

Oct. 27 and 28 Gold Horse Casino, 3910 41 St., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day



Oct. 28 Determined Boot Camp, 5007 50 Ave., no time identified Real Canadian Superstore, 5031 44 St., 4:30 to 5 p.m. Mr. Bill's Family Restaurant, 5405 44 St., 7 to 7:30 p.m.



Oct. 30 Safeway, 5211 44 St., 5 to 6 p.m. Servus Sports Centre, 5202 12 St., 5 to 6:30 p.m. 4th Meridian Brewing Company, 2626 50 Ave., 6:20 to 7 p.m. May Cinema 6 Theatre, 4704 49 Ave., 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 31 Gold Horse Casino, 3910 41 St., 12 noon to 8 p.m. Boston Pizza, 6303 44 St., 2 to 4:30 p.m. Dollar Tree, 5027 44 St., 2 to 5 p.m. Real Canadian Superstore, 5031 44 St., 2 to 5 p.m. Walmart Supercentre, 4210 70 Ave., 5 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 Gold Horse Casino, 3910 41 St., 12 noon to 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 Mark's Work Wearhouse, 4107 80 Ave., 9 to 9:30 a.m. Real Canadian Superstore, 5031 44 St., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Safeway, 5211 44 St., 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Walmart Supercentre, 4210 70 Ave., 6 to 9 p.m.

Nov. 3 Walmart Supercentre, 4210 70 Ave., 7 to 7:30 p.m.



Meadow Lake

Nov. 2 Meadow Lake Co-op grocery store, 107 2 Ave. W, 5:30 to 7 p.m.



North Battleford

Oct. 30 Sobeys, 9801 Territorial Dr., 5 to 6 p.m. Beaver Motor Hotel, 1102 100 St., 12 midnight to 1 a.m.

Nov. 1 No Frills, 11430 Railway Ave. E, 8:30 to 9 p.m.



Regina

Oct. 30 H&M, Cornwall Centre, 4 to 4:15 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart, 2202 Broad St., 4:30 to 4:45 p.m.

Oct. 31 Birmingham's Vodka and Ale House, 2635 Star Lite St., 4 to 7:30 p.m. Costco Wholesale, 2110 Anaquod Rd., 2 to 2:45 p.m. Party City, 4805 Gordon Rd., 10 to 10:40 a.m. Regina Halal Meat, 229 Victoria Ave, 11 to 11:20 a.m. Regina Wholesale, 921 Broad St, 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Toys R Us, 730 Albert St., 12:30 to 1 p.m. Landmark Cinemas, 2064 Aurora Blvd. (Studio #6-The War with Grandpa), 6:45 to 9 p.m.

Nov. 1 Regina Transit, #9 Albert Park arrives at Argyle Rd & Portnall Ave at 8:13 a.m. and arrives at the Southland Mall at 8:32 a.m. Regina Transit, #7 Glencairn arrives at the Southland Mall at 4:32 p.m. and arrives at Hill Ave & Argyle Rd at 5:12 p.m. Southland Mall, 2965 Gordon Rd., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Real Canadian Superstore, 4450 Rochdale Blvd., 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Nov. 2 Regina Transit, #9 Albert Park arrives at Argyle Rd & Portnall Ave at 9:25 a.m. and arrives at the Southland Mall at 9:49 a.m. Regina Transit, #7 Glencairn arrives at the Southland Mall at 6:55 p.m. and arrives at Hill Ave & Argyle Rd at 7:29 p.m. Mike's Your Independent Grocer, 1341 Broadway Ave., 10 to 10:30 a.m. Moxie's Grill and Bar, 1800 Victoria Ave., 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 and 3 Southland Mall, 2965 Gordon Rd., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day Starbucks (located in Cathedral Safeway), 2931 13 Ave., 3 to 7 p.m. each day

Nov. 3 Evolution Fitness, 3615 Pasqua St., 7 to 8 p.m. Regina Transit, #9 Albert Park arrives at Argyle Rd & Portnall Ave at 9:25 a.m. and arrives at the Southland Mall at 9:51 a.m. Regina Transit, #7 Glencairn arrives at the Southland Mall at 6:57 p.m. and arrives at Hill Ave & Argyle Rd Ave at 7:28 p.m.

Nov. 3-5 inclusive Moxie's Grill and Bar, 1800 Victoria Ave., 12 noon to 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Rd., 8 to 9 p.m. Starbucks (located in Cathedral Safeway), 2931 13 Ave., 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Southland Mall, 2965 Gordon Rd., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Regina Transit, #9 Albert Park arrives at Argyle Rd & Portnall Ave at 9:25 a.m. and arrives at the Southland Mall at 9:49 a.m. Regina Transit, #7 Glencairn arrives at the Southland Mall at 10:36 p.m. and arrives at Hill Ave & Argyle Rd Ave at 10:57 p.m.

Nov. 5 McDonald's, 525 Albert St., 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 6 Moxie's Grill and Bar, 1800 Victoria Ave., 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Staples, 660 Albert St., 11 to 11:15 a.m. H&M, Cornwall Centre, 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Rd., 7 to 9 p.m.

Nov. 7 Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Rd., 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 to 9 p.m.



Saskatoon

Oct. 23, 24, 28, 29, 30 and 31

Personalities Hair Design, 2730 Miller Ave., no time identified by contact



Oct. 24-Nov. 3 inclusive

Westside Mosque, 3350 Fairlight Dr., no time identified by contact



Oct. 26 to 27 Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, 617 Cynthia St., overnight stay



Oct. 27 Humpty's Family Restaurant, 405 Circle Dr. E, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Meidl Honda, 110A Circle Dr. E, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Point Fitness Club, 1200 Central Ave., 9:00 to 11 a.m. Warman Legends Centre, Volleyball Court 1, Non-competitive Volleyball league, 8 to 9:00 p.m.

Oct. 27, 28 and 30

Dublin's Irish Pub and Grill, 3322 Fairlight Dr., 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. each day



Oct. 27-30 inclusive

North Mile Restaurant and Pub, 924 Northumberland Ave., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day



Oct. 29

University of Saskatchewan, PAC Fitness Centre, 5 to 6 p.m.



Oct. 30

Local Barre Fitness, 423 Ave. B South, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Popeyes Chicken, 150 Kensington Blvd., 8 to 9 p.m.



Oct. 30, Nov. 2 and 3

Purolator Courier, 2675 Ave. C North, no time identified by contact



Oct. 31

Grainfields, Circle Dr. location, 1 to 2:30 p. m. Second Cup, 130 21st St E, 10 to 11 a.m.



Nov.1

Grainfields, 2105 8th St., 11:00 a.m. to noon Landmark Cinemas, 157 Gibson Bend, 12:45 to 2 p.m. Stoked Centre at Wilson's Lifestyle Centre, bouncy castles, 303 Owen Manor, 5 to 7 p.m.



Nov. 2 and 6

Schroh Arena, 60-plus hockey league, Lorne Ave., 1 p.m. game each day



Weyburn

Oct. 29 Crescent Point Place, 327 Mergens St. NW, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 31 Halloween party, six kilometres east and three kilometres south of Weyburn, 9:30 pm to 1:30 am

Nov. 2 Walmart, 1000 Sims Ave., 8 to 8:15 p.m.



Yorkton

Nov. 6 Canadian Tire, 10 a.m. to 12 noon



The health authority advises anyone who was at these locations on the spe​​cified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had, or currently have, symptoms of COVID-19. They should call HealthLine 811 to book a test.

Anyone who was at any of the above locations but is not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.

