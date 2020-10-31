Sask. Health Authority releases COVID-19 exposure list for 5 communities

With COVID-19 case numbers climbing, the Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a new list Saturday of potential exposures at several businesses in five communities in the province.

Possible exposures were identified in Indian Head, Nipawin, Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon.

There were 78 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Saturday — the eighth day in a row where the number of new cases has been over 50 in Saskatchewan.

According to the health authority a person or persons went to the following businesses while likely infectious:

Indian Head

Oct. 19

Pharmasave, 521 Grand Ave., noon to 12:15 p.m.

Nipawin

Oct. 16

Nipawin Home Hardware, 5 to 5:15 p.m.

Oct. 17

Nipawin Home Hardware, 10 to 10:15 a.m.

Oct. 18

Nipawin Home Hardware, 10 to 10:15 a.m.

Oct. 17

Dam Smokehouse Restaurant, 6 to 7:45 p.m.

Oct. 22

Lake Country Nipawin Home Centre gun counter, 3 to 3:30 p.m. and 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 23

Lake Country Nipawin Home Centre gun counter, 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Prince Albert

Oct. 21

Northern Elite Firearms, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Regina

Oct. 23

Tim Hortons, Cornwall Mall, 2121 Saskatchewan Dr., 8 to 8:20 a.m.

Afghan Cuisine Family Restaurant, 832 Albert St., 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.

Oct. 24

Mary Brown's Chicken and Taters, 5602 Rochdale Blvd. Unit 14, 3 to 3:25 p.m.

Chatters Hair Salon, 3955 Rochdale Blvd., 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 25

Canadian Tire, 2325 Prince of Wales Dr., 3 to 3:20 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre, 3939 Rochdale Blvd., 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Oct. 26

Tim Hortons, Cornwall Mall, 2121 Saskatchewan Dr., 8 to 8:20 a.m.

Mary Brown's Chicken and Taters, 5602 Rochdale Blvd. Unit 14, 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 27

Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 1-3789 Chuka Blvd., 7 to 7:20 p.m.

Saskatoon

Oct. 16

City Centre Bingo, 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 18

Amigos Cantina, 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Oct. 19

Boston Pizza, 1519 Eighth St., 5 p.m. to midnight

Oct. 20

Boston Pizza, 1519 Eighth St., 5 p.m. to midnight

Taco Bell, 1312 22nd St.. W, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 21

Amigos Cantina, 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Black Cat TAve.rn, 801 Broadway Ave.., 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Boston Pizza, 1519 Eighth St., 5 p.m. to midnight

Enterprise Car Rental, 1206 Central Ave., 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 22

Black Cat Tavern, 801 Broadway Ave., 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Boston Pizza, 1519 Eighth St., 5 p.m. to midnight

Motion Fitness Brighton, 153 Gibson Bend, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Enterprise Car Rental, 1206 Central Ave., 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 23

Boston Pizza, 1519 Eighth St., 5 p.m. to midnight

Enterprise Car Rental, 1206 Central Ave., 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 24

City Centre Bingo, 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 26

Motion Fitness Brighton, 153 Gibson Bend, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Enterprise Car Rental, 1206 Central Ave., 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 27

Enterprise Car Rental, 1206 Central Ave., 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Public Health officials say individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times should self-monitor for 14 days.

Anyone who has or develops symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811.

The province is reminding Saskatchewan residents that people may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the coronavirus.