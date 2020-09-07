Skip to Main Content
SHA lists possible COVID-19 exposures at Meadow Lake parks and Moose Jaw business
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising the public of possible COVID-19 exposures at four Meadow Lake parks, as well as at a business in Moose Jaw. 

The authority says an individual who was likely infectious was at a number of parks in Meadow Lake area

The provincial health authority issued new COVID-19 alerts on Monday. (Trevor Bothorel/Radio-Canada)

The SHA issues alerts when a person tests positive and the authority wants to reach others who may have come into contact with the person.

The health authority says a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the following parks when they were likely infectious:

  • Lion's Park on the southwest edge of Meadow Lake on August 26 from 8:00 am CST to 12:00 pm CST.
  • Lakeview Park at 304 8 Ave E on August 26 from 2:00 pm CST to 5:00 pm CST.
  • Gateway Park at 507 5 Ave W on August 27 from 9:00 am CST to 11:00 am CST.
  • Lion's Park on the southwest edge of Meadow Lake on August 28 from 9:00 am CST to 12:00 pm CST.
  • Jubilee Park at 718 5 Ave W on August 28 from 2:00 pm CST to 4:00 pm CST.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority also issued a warning concerning a possible COVID-19 exposure at Heritage Insurance on 100A Fairford Street West in Moose Jaw.

The person who tested positive was likely infectious when they visited the business September 3 between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. 

The SHA is asking anyone who was at the locations during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days if they are asymptomatic.

If someone has symptoms or has had symptoms and was at the locations, they are asked to self-isolate and call the provincial HealthLine 811 to request testing.

The authority says symptoms include:

  • fever,
  • cough,
  • headache,
  • muscle or joint aches and pains,
  • sore throat,
  • chills,
  • runny nose,
  • nasal congestion,
  • conjunctivitis,
  • dizziness,
  • fatigue,
  • nausea or vomiting,
  • diarrhea,
  • loss of appetite
  • difficulty feeding for children,
  • loss of sense of taste or smell,
  • shortness of breath,
  • difficulty breathing.
