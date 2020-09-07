SHA lists possible COVID-19 exposures at Meadow Lake parks and Moose Jaw business

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising the public of possible COVID-19 exposures at four Meadow Lake parks, as well as at a business in Moose Jaw.

The SHA issues alerts when a person tests positive and the authority wants to reach others who may have come into contact with the person.

The health authority says a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the following parks when they were likely infectious:

Lion's Park on the southwest edge of Meadow Lake on August 26 from 8:00 am CST to 12:00 pm CST.

Lakeview Park at 304 8 Ave E on August 26 from 2:00 pm CST to 5:00 pm CST.

Gateway Park at 507 5 Ave W on August 27 from 9:00 am CST to 11:00 am CST.

Lion's Park on the southwest edge of Meadow Lake on August 28 from 9:00 am CST to 12:00 pm CST.

Jubilee Park at 718 5 Ave W on August 28 from 2:00 pm CST to 4:00 pm CST.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority also issued a warning concerning a possible COVID-19 exposure at Heritage Insurance on 100A Fairford Street West in Moose Jaw.

The person who tested positive was likely infectious when they visited the business September 3 between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

The SHA is asking anyone who was at the locations during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days if they are asymptomatic.

If someone has symptoms or has had symptoms and was at the locations, they are asked to self-isolate and call the provincial HealthLine 811 to request testing.

The authority says symptoms include: